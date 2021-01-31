Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,006 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Truist upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

