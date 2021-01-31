Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000.

XHB stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

