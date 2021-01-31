Accel Wealth Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,436 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

