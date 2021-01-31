Accel Wealth Management Invests $41,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $179.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.34. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $195.21.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

