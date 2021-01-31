Accel Wealth Management Invests $37,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ALL opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.