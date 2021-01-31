Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 981 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,893,000 after acquiring an additional 234,168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 870,798 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,390,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 350,416 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

