Accel Wealth Management Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

