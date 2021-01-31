ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,506 shares of company stock worth $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after buying an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

