Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $58.50

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $60.80. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 66,823 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.94.

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.