Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Abcam stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

