Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

