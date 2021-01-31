9,328 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Schlumberger stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

