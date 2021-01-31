9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.30. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 177,131 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.