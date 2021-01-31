9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.30. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 177,131 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.