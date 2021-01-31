88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.76 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One 88mph token can now be purchased for approximately $145.44 or 0.00438715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $39.76 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00271769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040569 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 313,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,386 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

