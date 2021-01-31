$866.40 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post sales of $866.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $876.50 million and the lowest is $859.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $2,001,229.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $91,234,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,419 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,736 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.