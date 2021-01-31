8,021 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

