7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.56 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.