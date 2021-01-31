7,854 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $46,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

DE opened at $288.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

