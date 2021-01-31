7,679 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

