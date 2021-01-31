$725.98 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $725.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.76 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $683.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

