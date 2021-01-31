7,213 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

