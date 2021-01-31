7,187 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. 5,009,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.