7,052 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

