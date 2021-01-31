$702.22 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $702.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.40 million and the highest is $704.91 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.43. 238,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $369.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,102,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

