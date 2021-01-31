$646.48 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $646.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $799.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

SRCL stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 362,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 25,209.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

