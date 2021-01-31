$608.32 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce sales of $608.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.08 million and the highest is $637.70 million. Viasat posted sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,177.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.