600 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

