$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

UNFI opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

