5,350 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,030,000.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $74.96.

