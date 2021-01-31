5,273 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.84 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,800. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

