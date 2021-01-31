508 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,456,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

