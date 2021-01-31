492 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

