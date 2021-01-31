4,906 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 800,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

