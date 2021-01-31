4,777 Shares in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.