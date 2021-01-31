4,294 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

