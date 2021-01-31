$420.37 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $420.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $435.02 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($18.50) earnings per share.

NYSE NBR traded up $6.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $520.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

