$4.98 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce $4.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the highest is $5.12 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $21.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $22.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.86 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average of $213.03. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.