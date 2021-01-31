$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.49 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $15.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

TEN stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $617.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.