3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

