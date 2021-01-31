3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $197.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.58.

MMM stock opened at $175.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

