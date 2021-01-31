3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.