39,585 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 51,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.33. 877,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

