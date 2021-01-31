384 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

