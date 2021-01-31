$350.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $350.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.60 million and the highest is $357.20 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $364.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLOW stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 324,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.