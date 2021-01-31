33,227 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. 64,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,297. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

