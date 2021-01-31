$328.74 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report $328.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.06 million and the highest is $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 172,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.