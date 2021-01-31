30,439 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 31.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.27 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

