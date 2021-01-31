300 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. KeyCorp began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $187.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

