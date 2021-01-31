2,996 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

