2,950 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Bunn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CVLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

